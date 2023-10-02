Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police continue to investigate a suspected domestic violence-related shooting that claimed the life of Anthony Parker on the night of Sept. 28.

Parker was killed after what police say began as a domestic dispute at around 9:26 p.m. at 34 North Apartments.

A WPD representative said on Monday, Oct. 2, that a woman suspected of involvement in the shooting was granted a temporary restraining order against Parker on the day of the shooting.

In the 911 call obtained by WECT, the woman says that she has a restraining order against a man, but that he came to her house. The WPD representative said Monday that Parker took her phone likely the day before the shooting, and that she tracked her phone and met with police at the location she tracked the phone to. They said that he wouldn’t come to the door, so she was advised to take out warrants.

She told the dispatcher that she fired on shot from a weapon registered to her and that he ran.

“He came in here and he attacked me. I have a firearm and I did let one round off because he attacked me,” the caller said.

She told the dispatcher that she was trying to put her child in the bath when she heard someone at her door. She said she didn’t know that the shot she fired hit him, saying that nobody needed medical attention.

“I shot one shot, and he ran,” she said.

Police say that Parker was about 100 to 150 yards from the apartment to the spot where he died.

The woman has not been charged, and police say that she is still being questioned.

