One person injured in Clarkton shooting, investigation underway

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Oct. 2, that it is investigating after one person was reportedly injured in a Saturday night shooting in Clarkton.

According to the incident report provided by the sheriff’s office, the victim was walking down Peach Street just before 11:30 p.m.

“Shots were fired striking [the victim]. [They were] treated at the scene then transported to Columbus Regional,” the report states.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Updates will be provided as more details become available.

