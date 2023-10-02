One person injured in Clarkton shooting, investigation underway

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Oct. 2, that it is investigating after one person was reportedly injured in a Saturday night shooting in Clarkton.

According to the incident report provided by the sheriff’s office, the victim was walking down Peach Street just before 11:30 p.m.

“Shots were fired striking [the victim]. [They were] treated at the scene then transported to Columbus Regional,” the report states.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Updates will be provided as more details become available.

