Ocean Fest 5K Beach Run set for Oct. 14

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Fest 5K Beach Run is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, in Surf City.

The 5K race, which is held entirely on the sands of Topsail Island, will begin at 9 a.m. on the beach immediately in front of Access 18/Roland Ave., just north of the Surf City Fishing Pier.

The registration fee is $40.

