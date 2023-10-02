Senior Connect
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school has been ordered to forfeit its state football championship and be put on probation because ineligible players were allowed on the team.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association today ruled that New Bern High School must forfeit all games last year where the ineligible athletes dressed to play. That includes New Bern’s state championship game.

The NCHSAA also placed New Bern’s football program on probation for the 2023 season.

Head football coach Torrey Nowell resigned on June 30th several weeks after several seniors, including football players, were not allowed to participate in graduation.

Principal Jerry Simmons, as well as high school counselor Heidi Ricks, were both suspended with pay in late May, as well. Several days later a new principal for the high school was named, but no information was ever released as to why Simmons and Ricks were suspended.

Craven County Schools said they are grateful for actions already taken “to foster a culture for our student-athletes to excel and be successful in and out of the classroom.”

