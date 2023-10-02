New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school has been ordered to forfeit its state football championship and be put on probation because ineligible players were allowed on the team.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association today ruled that New Bern High School must forfeit all games last year where the ineligible athletes dressed to play. That includes New Bern’s state championship game.

The NCHSAA also placed New Bern’s football program on probation for the 2023 season.

Head football coach Torrey Nowell resigned on June 30th several weeks after several seniors, including football players, were not allowed to participate in graduation.

Principal Jerry Simmons, as well as high school counselor Heidi Ricks, were both suspended with pay in late May, as well. Several days later a new principal for the high school was named, but no information was ever released as to why Simmons and Ricks were suspended.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and know that members of our community are as well. We also recognize that this will have ramifications for many years to come. It is extremely important for our families and community to be aware that going forward we have put processes in place to monitor and confirm eligibility for our student-athletes so something of this magnitude never happens again. Craven County Schools remains committed to supporting our students, former students, and community. We ask for your patience and understanding during this challenging time and acknowledge that there may be many questions that cannot be answered due to laws regarding personnel and student confidentiality.”

Craven County Schools said they are grateful for actions already taken “to foster a culture for our student-athletes to excel and be successful in and out of the classroom.”

