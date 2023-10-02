Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Moores Creek National Battlefield to host Scottish Heritage Day event

Moores Creek National Battlefield is set to host a Scottish Heritage Day event
Moores Creek National Battlefield is set to host a Scottish Heritage Day event(Moores Creek National Battlefield)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Moores Creek National Battlefield is set to host a Scottish Heritage Day event on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Historians will fill Patriot’s Field, telling stories about the Highland Scots and the role they played in the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge.

“Members of the Scottish Society of Wilmington will be on hand to share about the important work that they perform. Several 18th century civilian demonstrations will be offered such as blacksmithing, candlemaking, Scottish dancing, toys and games, medicine, and more,” a Moores Creek National Battlefield announcement states.

The event will look at the connections between the book series Outlander and the actual events of Feb. 27, 1776, with guided tours at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

“In addition, guest speakers will be giving programs on a variety of topics in Patriot’s Hall at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm. Finally, the Wilmington Police Pipes and Drums will be providing two musical programs at noon and 2 pm,” the announcement continues.

You can learn more on the organizers’ website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach
Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Man shot himself while handcuffed in police custody, Fayetteville police say

Latest News

People from across the community came together to help raise awareness for those dealing with...
NAMI Holds Annual walk to raise awareness about mental health
Hundreds gathered for the second annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
Wilmington hosts annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
The goal is to create courts that help provide treatment, drug testing, and transitional...
Brunswick County commissioners to consider grant for substance abuse treatment courts
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Georgetown County man accused of running 2-year-old over charged with DUI