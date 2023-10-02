Moores Creek National Battlefield to host Scottish Heritage Day event

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Moores Creek National Battlefield is set to host a Scottish Heritage Day event on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Historians will fill Patriot’s Field, telling stories about the Highland Scots and the role they played in the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge.

“Members of the Scottish Society of Wilmington will be on hand to share about the important work that they perform. Several 18th century civilian demonstrations will be offered such as blacksmithing, candlemaking, Scottish dancing, toys and games, medicine, and more,” a Moores Creek National Battlefield announcement states.

The event will look at the connections between the book series Outlander and the actual events of Feb. 27, 1776, with guided tours at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

“In addition, guest speakers will be giving programs on a variety of topics in Patriot’s Hall at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm. Finally, the Wilmington Police Pipes and Drums will be providing two musical programs at noon and 2 pm,” the announcement continues.

