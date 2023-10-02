Man shot himself while handcuffed in police custody, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident that happened early Monday morning, when Fayetteville police say a suspect shot himself while in their custody and in handcuffs.

Officers responded to a shots fired notifications from Shot Spotter in the 6900 block of Cliffdale Road.

Officers say they arrived to find a man walking through an empty parking lot.

They detained the man and began investigating the incident. During their initial search, they found a firearm. Further investigation revealed his was a convicted felon, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

While handcuffed, with his hands behind his back, during a secondary search, police say the suspect was able to reach for a second firearm concealed in his pants pocket – and shot himself.

