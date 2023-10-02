Senior Connect
Man shot himself while handcuffed in police custody, Fayetteville police say

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident that happened early Monday morning, when Fayetteville police say a suspect shot himself while in their custody and in handcuffs.
By Heather Leah and Brett Knese
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident that happened early Monday morning, when Fayetteville police say a suspect shot himself while in their custody and in handcuffs.

Officers responded to a shots fired notifications from Shot Spotter in the 6900 block of Cliffdale Road.

Officers say they arrived to find a man walking through an empty parking lot.

They detained the man and began investigating the incident. During their initial search, they found a firearm. Further investigation revealed his was a convicted felon, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

While handcuffed, with his hands behind his back, during a secondary search, police say the suspect was able to reach for a second firearm concealed in his pants pocket – and shot himself.

