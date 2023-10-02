Lost at sea: The success and tragedy of what goes into a Coast Guard search and rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 20,000 searches for missing boaters took place last year, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, but not all had successful outcomes.

Some were called off before crews found the person or people they were looking for.

It’s one of the calls that the Coast Guard never wants to hear: a boater in distress.

When the call comes into the Coast Guard command center, crews take their first steps in starting a search, “The beginning of any case is the most important when we are in active information gathering mode. We’re trying to gather as much information,” said Lt. Commander in the U.S. Coast Guard Nicholas Pavlik.

When a boater goes out on the water, they should provide information that the boater’s family can provide to search crews in case something should go wrong on the water.

“It’s always highly encouraged for them to have a float plan meaning they tell a friend or family member that include: where they are going and how long they attend to be out there for. The more information we know and can put into our search variable’s, the end result is a better search plan,” said Lt. Pavlik.

Missing boaters could spend hours or even days alone on the water.

Sascha Scheller knows the feeling after he fell into the water while boating alone.

“I slipped on a fishhook and just rolled right over the side and I had just taken off my life jacket, so I didn’t have anything with me,” said Scheller.

Scheller spent hours treading in the water alone, no one knew what had happened.

His rescuers were a father and son.

They found Scheller’s boat, jumped on board and started driving in the water for survivors.

A tiring Scheller saw his own boat get closer, “I just started using all the energy that I had, just to get my body out of the water as high as I could and just start waiving my arms,” said Scheller.

Scheller now lives by new rules on the water and wants other boaters to follow the same rules.

“Don’t go out on the water by yourself, as much as I enjoy the peaceful serenity, it doesn’t make sense if anything happens. It’s better to have somebody else out there that you can rely on if something does happen. Always have your safety equipment with you and not take it for granted,” said Scheller.

But not all missing boaters make it back to shore.

Tyler Doyle disappeared in January while boating in North Myrtle Beach; Coast Guard crews searched areas off North and South Carolina coasts for weeks before finally calling it off.

“Suspending a case is one of the hardest decisions that the Coast Guard faces, only after we’ve exhausted all means will the discussion of suspending the case be brought up,” said Lt. Pavlik.

Suspending that case can be heartbreaking for family and friends to hear, “it is our policy for these cases that goes for days is that we are interacting with family and friends through the case and if it looks like the case is getting suspended we have the conversation and ask what else can we do?” said Lt. Pavlik.

Most people lost at sea stay lost, according to the Coast Guard.

It’s the harsh reality that these crews deal with every day, while exhausting every resource to reunite loved ones.

“We will go down every avenue possible to find the person or person’s were looking for,” said Lt. Pavlik.

