Investigation continues after babysitter arrested in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Elijah Donato faces four counts of sex crimes involving children. Prosecutors say the alleged crimes happened while Donato was babysitting a child in Carolina Beach.

Amy Feath with the Carousel Center, a child advocacy center based in Wilmington, says parents should not use this case as a chance to question their children about if they have noticed similar behavior. Instead, Feath suggests parents have an open dialogue with their kids.

“What you do want to do is create a good, ongoing relationship with your child,” said Feath. “Having open dialogue with your children about safety, their personal safety. Talking with them very openly and honestly.”

Feath says you can also do your due diligence when it comes to hiring a babysitter or someone to supervise your children.

“It’s things like, Do I know that person? Have I spent time with that person myself? Have I watched that person myself around my children? Do I do my own due diligence checking their Facebook profiles? Do I have them make an application and get a background check? And do I do a criminal records check?” said Feath.

Feath says while an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure, no method is perfect.

“It is important to understand that you can do all of that, you can know all of the ways, all of the checklists on how to not have somebody be in in the process, and we still could have somebody that doesn’t show up in any possible way,” she said.

Adults are mandated reporters in North Carolina, meaning if you think a child may be a victim of abuse, you have to speak up.

“We are all mandated reporters as adults in North Carolina,” said Feath. “So, if you even have a suspicion, you should absolutely reach out to law enforcement, absolutely reach out to the Department of Social Services [and] make that report even if you are just suspecting.”

Donato is in jail under a $500,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540 during business hours or 910-452-6120 outside of business hours.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.