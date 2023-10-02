Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Gypsy Blanchard granted early release date, state announces

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – Gypsy Blanchard, the woman who conspired to kill her abusive mother who forced her to pretend to be disabled, was granted early release.

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced last week Blanchard will be released from prison Dec. 28 after the state granted her request for parole.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2016 in connection to the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said Blanchard convinced her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to stab her mother to death in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In court, Blanchard testified her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests to collect gifts and charitable donations.

She also said she planned her mother’s killing, considering poison, arson and a gun.

According to investigators, Dee Dee Blanchard used her daughter as a disabled poster child to garner attention and con people out of money.

Her case earned national headlines and also led to the documentary, “Mommy Dead and Dearest.”

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Firefighters battle shed fire on Oleander Drive
A fire on Main Street in Shallotte
Crews responding to car fire at Shallotte gas station, portion of Main Street closed

Latest News

People from across the community came together to help raise awareness for those dealing with...
NAMI Holds Annual walk to raise awareness about mental health
Hundreds gathered for the second annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
Wilmington hosts annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
2 scientists win Nobel in medicine for enabling development of mRNA vaccines against COVID
Draquawn Williams (bottom left), James Edward Faulk (top left), LaMarquise Pollard (bottom...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office shares details on four sentencings