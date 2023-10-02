Franklin Square Gallery accepting artist submissions for Maritime Art Show

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Franklin Square Gallery is looking for entrants to its first Southport Maritime Art Show, which is set to be showcased Oct. 23 through Nov. 4.

“The show will start in mid-October and will close on the day of the Southport Wooden Boat Show. The Wooden Boat Show brings numerous visitors to our area and our art show will be an exciting new attraction for visitors and residents alike!” the gallery website states.

There will be separate awards for 2D and 3D art, and all work will be for sale.

You can learn more and register on the gallery website.

