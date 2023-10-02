Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: sharp fall cold front on the horizon

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Oct. 2, 2023...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Through this week, your First Alert Forecast features daily high temperatures mainly in the toasty lower 80s and nighttime readings around a pleasant 60 degrees. Upon the passage of a sharp Saturday cold front, several brisk nights in the 40s and 50s appear probable. Rain chances are likely to remain limited in this transition; Friday carries the best odds. Enjoy!

In the surf, breakers will likely remain around two feet - with a low to moderate risk of rip currents - through midweek. Water temperatures should continue to slowly wiggle down through the 70s through the period.

In the tropics, Philippe is finally making a northward turn and will have a window to strengthen near Bermuda. No other storms appear to be in their formative stages and the Carolinas face no definable threats!

Stay prepared for the last two months of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Firefighters battle shed fire on Oleander Drive
A fire on Main Street in Shallotte
Crews responding to car fire at Shallotte gas station, portion of Main Street closed

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Oct. 2, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: crisp with warm days, cool nights
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Oct. 2, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Oct. 2, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 1, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 1, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Sep. 30, 2023
First Alert Forecast: a picture perfect weekend filled with sunshine & fallish temperatures