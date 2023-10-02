First Alert Forecast: sharp fall cold front on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Through this week, your First Alert Forecast features daily high temperatures mainly in the toasty lower 80s and nighttime readings around a pleasant 60 degrees. Upon the passage of a sharp Saturday cold front, several brisk nights in the 40s and 50s appear probable. Rain chances are likely to remain limited in this transition; Friday carries the best odds. Enjoy!

In the surf, breakers will likely remain around two feet - with a low to moderate risk of rip currents - through midweek. Water temperatures should continue to slowly wiggle down through the 70s through the period.

In the tropics, Philippe is finally making a northward turn and will have a window to strengthen near Bermuda. No other storms appear to be in their formative stages and the Carolinas face no definable threats!

Stay prepared for the last two months of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

