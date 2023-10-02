Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Electric Vehicle Exploration Day to be held at Brunswick Community College

Brunswick Community College
Brunswick Community College(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community College is hosting the second annual EV Exploration Day on Oct. 11 at the Odell Williamson Auditorium.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and allow attendees to ask local experts questions and discuss the future needs of electric vehicle owners in Brunswick and Columbus Counties.

Owners of an electric vehicle are encouraged to drive it to Exploration Day so they can discuss the pros and cons of their vehicles.

Anyone planning to attend the event should email here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach
Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Man shot himself while handcuffed in police custody, Fayetteville police say

Latest News

People from across the community came together to help raise awareness for those dealing with...
NAMI Holds Annual walk to raise awareness about mental health
Hundreds gathered for the second annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
Wilmington hosts annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
The Ocean Fest 5K Beach Run is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, in Surf City.
Ocean Fest 5K Beach Run set for Oct. 14
Firefighters battle shed fire on Oleander Drive