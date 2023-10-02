Electric Vehicle Exploration Day to be held at Brunswick Community College

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community College is hosting the second annual EV Exploration Day on Oct. 11 at the Odell Williamson Auditorium.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and allow attendees to ask local experts questions and discuss the future needs of electric vehicle owners in Brunswick and Columbus Counties.

Owners of an electric vehicle are encouraged to drive it to Exploration Day so they can discuss the pros and cons of their vehicles.

Anyone planning to attend the event should email here.

