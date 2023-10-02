Senior Connect
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper on Monday announced updates on twelve different bills on which he made decisions.

Seven bills were signed into law:

Cooper provided a statement on HB 8, praising its provisions for preparing students for computer science careers while criticizing the changes it makes to the university and community college accreditation process.

The Governor vetoed HB 600, the Regulatory Reform Act of 2023, and SB 678, Clean Energy/Other Changes.

In the announcement, he said the bill “is a hodgepodge of bad provisions that will result in dirtier water, discriminatory permitting and threats to North Carolina’s environment.” As for SB 678, he criticized what he says are the bill’s attempts to prioritize the construction of traditional power plants over lower-cost solutions such as energy efficiency.

He declined to sign three bills into law:

He provided a statement on SB 452, saying that its changes to auto insurance are good while saying the “late-night changes” to the governance of high school sports as “a solution in search of a problem.”

