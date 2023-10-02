Columbus County Sheriff’s Office shares details on four sentencings

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has shared details about four recent sentencings on firearm and drug charges.

The details were given on Oct. 2; the sheriff’s office didn’t say if the sentencings had any connections to each other.

LaMarquise Pollard from Whiteville was sentenced to 80 to 114 months in prison and convicted of:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Fentanyl

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Sean Frazier from Chadbourn was sentenced to 22 to 36 months in prison and convicted of selling cocaine.

James Edward Faulk from Chadbourn was sentenced to 17 to 30 months with 24 months of supervised probation and convicted of two counts of selling a schedule II controlled substances.

Draquawn Williams from Whiteville was sentenced to nine to 20 months and convicted of felon in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office in the announcement praised the efforts of the district attorney, deputies and investigators.

