Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office shares details on four sentencings

Draquawn Williams (bottom left), James Edward Faulk (top left), LaMarquise Pollard (bottom...
Draquawn Williams (bottom left), James Edward Faulk (top left), LaMarquise Pollard (bottom right) and Sean Frazier (top right)(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has shared details about four recent sentencings on firearm and drug charges.

The details were given on Oct. 2; the sheriff’s office didn’t say if the sentencings had any connections to each other.

LaMarquise Pollard from Whiteville was sentenced to 80 to 114 months in prison and convicted of:

  • Trafficking in Fentanyl
  • Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Fentanyl
  • Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Sean Frazier from Chadbourn was sentenced to 22 to 36 months in prison and convicted of selling cocaine.

James Edward Faulk from Chadbourn was sentenced to 17 to 30 months with 24 months of supervised probation and convicted of two counts of selling a schedule II controlled substances.

Draquawn Williams from Whiteville was sentenced to nine to 20 months and convicted of felon in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office in the announcement praised the efforts of the district attorney, deputies and investigators.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Firefighters battle shed fire on Oleander Drive
A fire on Main Street in Shallotte
Crews responding to car fire at Shallotte gas station, portion of Main Street closed

Latest News

People from across the community came together to help raise awareness for those dealing with...
NAMI Holds Annual walk to raise awareness about mental health
Hundreds gathered for the second annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
Wilmington hosts annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
Franklin Square Gallery in Southport, NC
Franklin Square Gallery accepting artist submissions for Maritime Art Show
Ashley Screaming Eagles named Football Team of the Week