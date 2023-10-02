Coastal Horizons invites community to fundraising luncheon on Oct. 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons is inviting the community to a fundraising luncheon with Dr. John Gaines as the keynote speaker on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Country Club of Landfall.

Individual tickets are $125, and guests can pay more to sponsor a table. You can register and get tickets online.

Coastal Horizons is a nonprofit that provides substance abuse, mental health and other community services.

