Coastal Horizons invites community to fundraising luncheon on Oct. 4
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons is inviting the community to a fundraising luncheon with Dr. John Gaines as the keynote speaker on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Country Club of Landfall.
Individual tickets are $125, and guests can pay more to sponsor a table. You can register and get tickets online.
Coastal Horizons is a nonprofit that provides substance abuse, mental health and other community services.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.