CFCC’s Wilson Center to host ‘A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary Show’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College will host A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary Show featuring Garrison Keillor, on Sunday, March 24.

A Prairie Home Companion was a major part of NPR’s Saturday evening programming for over 40 years.

But within a few years of retiring from the show, Keller’s time at Minnesota Public Radio ended in 2017, with MPR saying that it was due to “inappropriate behavior” with a female colleague. MPR published a story in 2018 detailing the allegations.

“The 140-minute celebration of the “Last Live Radio Variety Show” will open with a video explaining Prairie Home Companion’s origins in Minnesota, followed by Garrison Keillor’s stand-up routine on the beauty of being 80. Well-loved comedy sketches like Guy Noir, Private Eye, The Lives of the Cowboys, Duane’s Mom, and Ruth Harrison, Reference Librarian, will be performed by the Royal Academy of Radio Acting with sound-effects wizard Fred Newman,” a Wilson Center announcement states.

Keller has written a book of limericks and a memoir and is working on a musical and a Lake Wobegon screenplay.

“An extended commercial for Powdermilk Biscuits on the subject: Cheerfulness Is a Choice, as well as a word or two from the American Duct Tape Council, Real Hot Coffee, Guy’s Shoes, and the Ketchup Advisory Board will round out the live event. Not to be outdone, the audience will participate in an intermission sing-along. Naturally, the show will also include the latest news from Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and the children are all above average,” the announcement continues.

Tickets will be available to members of the center at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4 and to the general public at the same time on Oct. 6. They can be bought online here or via Ticket Central from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays in person or over the phone at 910-362-7999.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.