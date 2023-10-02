Brunswick County Health Services holding four pop-up flu vaccine clinics

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services is holding four pop-up flu vaccine clinics for community members ages 6 months and older in the month of October.

Regular flu vaccines are $47 and Senior flu vaccines, for those aged 65 years or older, are $95. Cash, checks, Medicaid, Medicare, and most major insurance are accepted. Everyone seeking a vaccine will need to bring a copy of their photo ID and insurance cards if available. You can call 910-253-2354 for assistance if you are unsure about your insurance.

Brunswick County Health Services will be holding the clinics at the following:

Health Services requires written permission from a parent/legal guardian to administer vaccines to those 6 months old to 15 years old. If someone else brings your child to these clinics, complete a consent form to send with them. You can download the consent form for regular flu vaccines and senior flu vaccines.

“If you need curbside assistance, please have someone with you who can come to one of the vaccination staff on site to let them know you are there and that you need curbside assistance. This will allow staff to make the arrangements needed to register you and vaccinate you via curbside service,” Health Services wrote in a press release.

Flu vaccines are still available by appointment for people age 6 months and older at Brunswick County Health Services’ main clinic in Bolivia. To schedule an appointment, call 910-253-2276.

