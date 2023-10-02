Brunswick County commissioners to consider grant for substance abuse treatment courts

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County commissioners are being asked to sign off on receiving the first payment of a $2 million grant aimed at fighting substance abuse.

The item has been placed on the consent agenda for the board meeting on Monday afternoon, Oct. 2.

The goal is to create courts that help provide treatment, drug testing, and transitional services for non-violent offenders struggling with substance abuse.

The first payment will be $400,000 in treatment court grant funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The rest will be paid out over five years.

Commissioners voted to apply for the grant back in February.

Consent agenda items are considered routine and are typically passed without discussion unless the item is removed from the consent agenda.

Meetings are held at the Sandifer Administration Building on Government Center Drive in Bolivia.

Full meeting agendas are available online.

