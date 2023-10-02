Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick County commissioners to consider grant for substance abuse treatment courts

The goal is to create courts that help provide treatment, drug testing, and transitional...
The goal is to create courts that help provide treatment, drug testing, and transitional services for non-violent offenders struggling with substance abuse.(KGNS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County commissioners are being asked to sign off on receiving the first payment of a $2 million grant aimed at fighting substance abuse.

The item has been placed on the consent agenda for the board meeting on Monday afternoon, Oct. 2.

The goal is to create courts that help provide treatment, drug testing, and transitional services for non-violent offenders struggling with substance abuse.

The first payment will be $400,000 in treatment court grant funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The rest will be paid out over five years.

Commissioners voted to apply for the grant back in February.

Consent agenda items are considered routine and are typically passed without discussion unless the item is removed from the consent agenda.

Meetings are held at the Sandifer Administration Building on Government Center Drive in Bolivia.

Full meeting agendas are available online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach
Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Man shot himself while handcuffed in police custody, Fayetteville police say

Latest News

People from across the community came together to help raise awareness for those dealing with...
NAMI Holds Annual walk to raise awareness about mental health
Hundreds gathered for the second annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
Wilmington hosts annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
Moores Creek National Battlefield is set to host a Scottish Heritage Day event
Moores Creek National Battlefield to host Scottish Heritage Day event
Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and first offense of...
Georgetown County man accused of running 2-year-old over charged with DUI