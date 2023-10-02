Bill strengthening penalties for fentanyl distribution signed into law

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fentanyl overdoses are killing on average ten people every day in North Carolina.

Now, the state is working to reduce drug distribution, specifically fentanyl-related incidents.

Senate Bill 189, Fentanyl Drug Offense and Related Changes was recently passed by the General Assembly and has been signed into law by Governor Cooper.

The bill strengthens a current law related to the distribution of controlled substances which results in a person’s death. A controlled substance can be any form of opium or opiate, cocaine, methamphetamine, or any combination of these substances, including fentanyl.

The bill was designed to increase penalties for North Carolina’s Death by Distribution law. If a person dies as a result of a controlled substance, the person who delivered the substance to the victim will be punished as a Class C felony, which results in automatic prison time. More penalties may follow if the person who distributed the controlled substance acts with malice or has a previous conviction for a controlled substance violation.

Proof of sale to the victim is also no longer required to hold a person responsible for killing someone, a distributor could simply give someone the drug to be charged.

The bill also expands the Good Samaritan law. This means you can call for help for anyone who needs medical attention from suffering an overdose, even if you also have illegal drugs.

This is all in an effort to crack down on drug distribution and decrease fentanyl deaths in the state.

“For the people who are peddling poison for profit, this sends a strong message that we are going to put you in prison for much longer for the sale of these substances and if your customers are dying from it, you’re going to prison for murder,” Ben David, District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender County, said.

New Hanover County Senator Michael Lee is hopeful the passing of the state budget will influence the crackdown on drugs in North Carolina.

“We put a lot of money in the budget that recently passed to help update a lot of the facilities and offices for medical examiners across the state. In large part a lot of that had to do with taking this bill and the penalties that are being imposed and putting them into practice,” Lee said.

County officials say this new law is just the beginning of holding drug dealers accountable, especially when it could contain deadly fentanyl, a powerful opioid.

“Here’s where we are right now in America. Anyone who’s buying or selling drugs needs to assume it’s laced with fentanyl at this point. It’s a cheap substitute for a lot of the other opioids that are out there, and it’s everywhere,” David said. “No one should interpose the excuse later that what they were taking or dealing or selling had fentanyl in it.”

The changes to the law will go into effect on December 1st.

