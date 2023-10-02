Attempted murder suspect surrenders, one still wanted in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - After a plea from the sheriff’s office for public assistance locating two attempted murder suspects last week, one suspect has turned himself over to deputies.

Quintien Glover, 24, St. Pauls, North Carolina, turned himself into the sheriff’s office Sunday night, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Glover faces charges including the felony offenses of conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies are still searching for 28-year-old Daquan McNair for the same charges.

Daquan McNair (Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects’ charges stem from an investigation on Sept. 27, where deputies were called to a home on McRainey Street and discovered a person with gunshot wounds inside.

There is no update on the victim.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McNair and/or the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910- 671-3100.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.