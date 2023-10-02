Senior Connect
Ashley Screaming Eagles named Football Team of the Week

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ashley Screaming Eagles have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week 7.

Ashley beat New Hanover 14-7 at Legion Stadium for its first win over the Wildcats since 2004.

The Screaming Eagles have won two straight games and improved to 4-2 in the season and 2-1 in Mideastern Conference play.

Ashley will play at Hoggard on Friday, Oct. 6.

