Ashley Screaming Eagles named Football Team of the Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ashley Screaming Eagles have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week 7.

Ashley beat New Hanover 14-7 at Legion Stadium for its first win over the Wildcats since 2004.

The Screaming Eagles have won two straight games and improved to 4-2 in the season and 2-1 in Mideastern Conference play.

Ashley will play at Hoggard on Friday, Oct. 6.

