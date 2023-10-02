52nd annual Fish Fry to be held Oct. 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 52nd annual Wilmington Shrine Club Fish Fry is being held on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at three different locations.

Wilmington Shrine Club, the National Guard Armory at Carolina Beach Rd. and on Old Eastwood Rd. next to Tex’s Tackle will be serving fish at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. or until fish runs out.

All proceeds will benefit the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

