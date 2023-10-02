Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

52nd annual Fish Fry to be held Oct. 4

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 52nd annual Wilmington Shrine Club Fish Fry is being held on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at three different locations.

Wilmington Shrine Club, the National Guard Armory at Carolina Beach Rd. and on Old Eastwood Rd. next to Tex’s Tackle will be serving fish at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. or until fish runs out.

All proceeds will benefit the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach
Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Man shot himself while handcuffed in police custody, Fayetteville police say

Latest News

Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary Show to come to Wilson Center
Fentanyl is killing on average 10 people every day in North Carolina.
Bill strengthening penalties for fentanyl distribution signed into law
Carousel Center
Investigation continues after babysitter arrested in Carolina Beach