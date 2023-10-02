Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

2-year-old run over by hit-and-run driver in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office says

A two-year-old was flown to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a truck, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-year-old was flown to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a truck, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the child was hit just before 7 p.m. on Harmony Hills Drive, which is near Pennyroyal Road, and the driver drove away from the scene.

The child was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The child’s condition has not been released.

Deputies found and arrested the suspected driver, identified as 42-year-old Florentino Cruz-Guerrero, in the Harmony Hills neighborhood.

Cruz-Guerrero was turned over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

His charges have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Firefighters battling shed fire on Oleander Dr.
A fire on Main Street in Shallotte
Crews responding to car fire at Shallotte gas station, portion of Main Street closed

Latest News

Brunswick Co. Board of Elections to begin voting machine tests
Man shot himself while handcuffed in police custody, Fayetteville police say
Powerball tickets
Ticket sold in NC wins $2 million in weekend Powerball drawing
The Carolina Panthers remain winless on the year after blowing a 10-point lead to the Vikings.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young struggles again, dejected after Panthers fall into 0-4 hole