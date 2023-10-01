Wilmington host annual Latino Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the second year in a row people came together to celebrate Latin culture in and around the Wilmington area.

People from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and many more countries came together at the Cape Fear Latin Festival. The event was held on Saturday, people gathered at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in honor of National Hispanic Awareness Month.

“It’s something that there is a significant lack of in Wilmington as well. And I think that this is a great way for us to let people know that we’re here and that we’re a big community and we matter as well,” said Jean Lozada.

Lozada is the secretary for Cape Fear Latinos. The organization is made to help Latino families in Southeastern, North Carolina. Lozada said events like the Cape Fear Latino Festival help raise awareness and provide more representation for Latin community in Wilmington.

“It makes us Latinos feel good, you know, seeing people that look like us, or that talk, the same language that we do. It is important as well, because there’s a lack of consideration in many aspects,” said Lozada.

He said Latino families can sometimes miss out on important information due to language and other culture barriers. He said having the Cape Fear Latino Festival helps bring the community together.

From singing and dancing to native food and jewelry people had the chance to embrace everything about Latin culture.

However, the festival was not all fun and games. The event is also helping local small businesses across New Hanover County.

“It’s going to help us financially definitely because like I said, the stuff we sell in our store and this event that’s the money we use to buy more things from Mexico, to bring here and to sell to our community,” said Diego Hernandez.

Hernandez is from Oaxaca, Mexico. His family owns a small business in Wilmington, together they sell candies, clothing and handmade jewelry from Mexico.

“Where we from Oaxaca, you know it’s a poor community,” said Hernandez.

He said the more business they get here, the more they can support family back at home. Helping families locally and across the globe.

