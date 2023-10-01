Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Taco Bell shooting over change leaves 1 person seriously injured, CMPD confirms

The employee was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.
A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hurt Saturday night after a man shot into a Charlotte Taco Bell, police confirmed.

According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the location along the 8800 block of Albemarle Road.

Police said that when they arrived, they found an employee had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses say that the man had ordered through the drive-thru and became angry when he believed he was given the wrong amount of change. He then allegedly went inside the Taco Bell, became aggressive, and then began to shoot before fleeing the scene.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later found at an area apartment complex and taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Firefighters battling shed fire on Oleander Dr.
A fire on Main Street in Shallotte
Crews responding to car fire at Shallotte gas station, portion of Main Street closed

Latest News

Deputies found and arrested the suspected driver, identified as 42-year-old Florentino Cruz, in...
2-year-old run over by hit-and-run driver in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office says
Ken Cross Gymnasium at West Bladen High School.
West Bladen High School gymnasium named in honor of Coach Ken Cross
One woman in hospice had the chance to make her dream come true with by doing a sky dive in...
Woman in hospice fulfills dream to go skydiving
Firefighters battling shed fire on Oleander Dr.