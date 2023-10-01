Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: crisp with warm days, cool nights

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Sep. 30, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast stacks several days of nice, crisp early fall weather for the Cape Fear Region. Expect seasonable temperatures starting around 60 and ending near or north of 80 each day. In the early goings of the new week, rain odds ought to hold near zero; low daily chances will return later in the period.

In the saltwater, surf temperatures are sinking through the 70s; beware of a low to moderate risk of rip currents. And deep in the lower latitudes of the Atlantic Ocean, the delicate interplay between tropical storms Philippe and Rina continues. Neither system appears likely to threaten the Carolinas; your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated in any case.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Stay prepared for the last two months of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

