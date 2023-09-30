‘Pink Out with the Pink Slips’ breast cancer awareness event to be held in Elizabethtown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ‘Pink Out with the Pink Slips’ a Breast Cancer Awareness event, is being held at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown on Friday, Oct. 6th from 7 to 10 p.m.

Attendees are asked to wear pink, and an award will go out to the most pink individual, with giveaways every hour!

Proceeds will go towards providing free screening mammograms to uninsured individuals in Bladen County.

The Pink Slips Band will provide music at the event, and Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe & Barefoot Wagon will be providing refreshments.

