NAMI Holds Annual walk to raise awareness about mental health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of people came together Saturday morning to walk with purpose and reduce the stigma for mental illness.

NAMI also known as the National Alliance on Mental Illness held its annual walk at Long Leaf Park. The walk was just under two miles long and made to help bring the community together.

“What we’re really trying to do is reduce stigma. So we think about the idea of normalizing the fact that so many people are dealing with mental health challenges. By normalizing, and I put that word in quotes, it builds awareness, but it also reduces the stigma. Because the idea is if so many people are dealing with mental health challenges, why is it stigmatized?”

Doug Engelman is the president of Nami Wilmington. He said he got involved with NAMI 20 years ago after his son was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

People of all ages came out to support the cause. The event even had music, an auction, and even local community leaders.

“The idea that people are set aside because they’re unusual, but if so many people are dealing with mental health problems. It’s not that unusual. It’s pretty normal, actually. So we think in theory, at least it’ll reduce the stigma by doing these kinds of events,” said Engelman.

NAMI offers support for anyone who may be dealing with mental illness. The organization also helps people who have a loved one who is dealing with any kind of mental health issues. Leaders of NAMI say they hope to provide a sense of community for individuals and advocate for people in need.

“It’s so important to me because I think this is the kind of organization that really can help build awareness, can help reduce stigma, can support people and their families who are dealing with a mental health challenge,” said Engelman.

More information about NAMI Wilmington can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.