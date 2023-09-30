First Alert Forecast: a picture perfect weekend filled with sunshine & fallish temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Great to see you on this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast features decreasing clouds, and near zero rain chances through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the 60s with 50s returning early next week. Mother Nature seems to be giving us a beautiful farewell to September and a warm welcome to October.

Higher than average high tides and nuisance flooding from the Harvest Moon especially in the usual spots early Saturday. Your First Alert Weather App aggregates all related National Weather Service bulletins at the top, should it ping you in a coastal zone.

In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Rina appears nonthreatening as it remains away from land and is expected to weaken early next week. Additionally, Tropical Storm Philippe looks to stay east of the Caribbean islands and head north through early next week. While these systems pose no definable threats to the Carolinas, your First Alert Weather Team will monitor, in any case.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the final two months of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

