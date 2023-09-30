Senior Connect
Firefighters battling shed fire on Oleander Dr.

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department is currently on the scene of a shed fire that has started on the 4900 block of Oleander Dr.

WECT has reached out to fire officials for more information.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

WECT has a crew en route.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

