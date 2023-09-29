Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing woman

Patience Lashae Avera
Patience Lashae Avera(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday, Sept. 28, that it is looking for 23-year-old Patience Lashae Avera.

Police describe Avera as being 5′4″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown eyes with braided pink hair.

You are asked to call 911 if you see Avera. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

