West Bladen High School gym to be dedicated to Coach Ken Cross

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The West Bladen High School gymnasium will be dedicated to Coach Ken Cross on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.

Cross led the Knights to a 65-50 win over Canton Pisgah in the 2008 2A Men’s Basketball State Championship, the school’s only state championship.

He has over 50 years of coaching experience with more than 650 wins in his portfolio.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.