Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

West Bladen High School gym to be dedicated to Coach Ken Cross

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The West Bladen High School gymnasium will be dedicated to Coach Ken Cross on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.

Cross led the Knights to a 65-50 win over Canton Pisgah in the 2008 2A Men’s Basketball State Championship, the school’s only state championship.

He has over 50 years of coaching experience with more than 650 wins in his portfolio.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Farley Rd and N Kerr Avenue
Officials identify man killed in three-car crash at N Kerr Avenue; passenger in critical condition
Shooting at 34 North Apartments complex
Police identify man killed in shooting at 34 North Apartments complex
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Crash on Wooster Street in Wilmington, NC
SUV crashes into parked car, house on Wooster St.
Screen Gems Studios
Cinespace Studios buys EUE/Screen Gems studio in Wilmington

Latest News

Three in-person public outreach events are set to gather input for a potential Gullah Geechee...
Community invited to public outreach events for potential Gullah Geechee Heritage Trail
The Museum of Coastal Carolina will hold its second annual Creepy Coastal Crawl from 10 a.m.-4...
Museum of Coastal Carolina to hold second annual Creepy Coastal Crawl
UNCW Center of Marine Science's Open House
UNCW Center of Marine Science to hold Open House
Charter school in Bladen Co. gets funding to renovate gym