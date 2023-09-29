UNCW Center of Marine Science to hold Open House

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Center for Marine Science is inviting the community to its CMS Open House, a day of family-friendly activities, science demos, tours and more, on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the CMS campus located at 5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane.

“Participants can explore exhibits showcasing the UNCW Biology and Marine Biology, Chemistry and Biochemistry, Earth and Ocean Sciences, Environmental Sciences, and Physics and Physical Oceanography departments, and learn more about the Aquaculture program, the Benthic Ecology Lab, the Coastal Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (CORMP), the SEAS Coral Lab, the Shellfish Research Hatchery, and more,” a new release states.

More on the Center for Marine Science’s events can be found here.

UNCW Center of Marine Science's Open House (UNCW)

