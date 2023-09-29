Senior Connect
Two Wilmington men charged in Columbus Co. murder, robbery case

Trequan Lakeithan Age (left) and Tamrick Jamar Hobley (right)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Friday, Sept. 29, concerning the arrests of two Wilmington men in relation to a murder case.

According to the sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Tamrick Jamar Hobley and 56-year-old Trequan Lakeithan Age have been charged in the July 21 case.

Hobley and Age were both charged with conspiring to commit an armed robbery.

Hobley has been charged with first degree murder of the individual targeted by the two to rob, and Age was charged with accessory after the fact to the murder.

The two men were booked by the sheriff’s office on Thursday, Sept. 28, and are being held under no bond.

