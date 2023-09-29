Senior Connect
Traffic impacts expected due to YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon

Traffic impacts are expected due to the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon, set for Saturday,...
Traffic impacts are expected due to the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon, set for Saturday, Sept. 30. (Josiah Mackenzie / CC BY 2.0) (MGN)(WDBJ7 Weather)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic impacts are expected due to the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon, set for Saturday, Sept. 30.

The triathlon begins at 6:50 a.m., and road closures will end at around 10:10 a.m.

Closures include:

  • Causeway Dr. Wrightsville Beach Closed (USE SALISBURY DR.)
  • Pine Grove @ Greenville Loop: 7 - 9:15 a.m.
  • Pine Grove @ Long Leave Hills: 7 ‐ 9:20 a.m.
  • Oleander @ Hawthorne: 7 ‐ 9:20 a.m.
  • Oleander @ Airlie: 7 ‐ 10 a.m.
  • Oleander @ Wrightsville: 7 ‐ 10:10 a.m.
  • Wrightsville @ Eastwood: 7 ‐ 10 a.m.

You can learn more about the triathlon online.

