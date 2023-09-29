Traffic impacts expected due to YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic impacts are expected due to the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon, set for Saturday, Sept. 30.

The triathlon begins at 6:50 a.m., and road closures will end at around 10:10 a.m.

Closures include:

Causeway Dr. Wrightsville Beach Closed (USE SALISBURY DR.)

Pine Grove @ Greenville Loop: 7 - 9:15 a.m.

Pine Grove @ Long Leave Hills: 7 ‐ 9:20 a.m.

Oleander @ Hawthorne: 7 ‐ 9:20 a.m.

Oleander @ Airlie: 7 ‐ 10 a.m.

Oleander @ Wrightsville: 7 ‐ 10:10 a.m.

Wrightsville @ Eastwood: 7 ‐ 10 a.m.

You can learn more about the triathlon online.

