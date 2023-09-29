Pet of the Week: Xena from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Xena, an approximately one-year-old boxer mix, is available for adoption from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services.

According to her handlers, Xena is a very loving dog who enjoys playing ball and likes to show off her jumping abilities for treats.

Up-to-date on her vaccinations, Xena has done very well around the other dogs at the shelter.

A voucher for spaying is included with the adoption fee. For more information on adoption fees, please visit the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office website.

Those interested in adopting Xena can do so in person at the shelter, located at 288 Legion Drive in Whiteville, or online here. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be contacted by phone at (910) 641-3945 or by email at animal.services@columbussheriff.com.

