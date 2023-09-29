Pender County Schools to offer free meals from Oct. 2-6

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students across the district from October 2-6 to promote the Child Nutrition Program.

“This is a great opportunity for families to save money on food and for students to enjoy nutritious meals at school. To take advantage of this offer, parents simply send their children to school - it’s that easy. There is no signup or registration. Pender County Schools Nutrition Services Department is committed to providing students with healthy and nutritious meals that help them learn and grow,” Pender County Schools wrote in a press release.

The department will offer a variety of breakfast and lunch options, including fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.

For more information about the Child Nutrition Program or to view menus, please visit the district’s website or contact your child’s school directly.

