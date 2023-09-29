One person killed in shooting at 34 North Apartments complex

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department has confirmed one person was killed in a shooting at the 34 North Apartments complex at the 600 block of Plum Nearly Lane.

According to a spokesperson with WPD, the incident took place at approximately 9:26 p.m. The investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

No arrests have been confirmed at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more details are available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.