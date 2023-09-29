Museum of Coastal Carolina to hold second annual Creepy Coastal Crawl

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina will hold its second annual Creepy Coastal Crawl from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

“Wear Halloween costumes, bring trick-or-treat bags and celebrate animals that most would deem ‘creepy,’” the museum said in a news release. “Families visiting the Museum will learn about creepy critters found along the coast and each gallery will have hands-on activities featuring a creepy critter from a specific habitat. Children can also collect treats donated by sponsors at stations throughout the Museum as they learn about sharks, snakes, bioluminescent jellyfish, horseshoe crabs, insects, and other creatures.”

The Ocean Isle Museum Foundation is seeking sponsors to donate prepackaged candy and trinkets for children to collect throughout the Creepy Coastal Crawl.

“Sponsors can decorate a table to display their donations and promotional materials or deliver donations to the Museum,” the news release states. “Interested sponsors can contact Education Manager Jamie Justice for more information.”

