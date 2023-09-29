Local pumpkin patches begin opening for fall hours

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With Halloween approaching, local farms are opening up to sell pumpkins to the community.

Barr Evergreens of Wilmington

Barr Evergreens of Wilmington is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day at 37 Covil Ave. in Wilmington.

The farm is selling pumpkins, mums and more.

The pumpkin lot opened on Sept. 29.

Trask Family Farms

Sept. 28 marked the first day of Trask Family Farms’ fall season.

The farms have a CFCC-designed corn maze, sunflower and zinnea fields, pumpkins, hayrides and ice cream treats.

Maze tickets for Wednesday to Thursday are $14 per person, while tickets for Friday to Sunday are $15 per person. Children younger than 3 are free.

The farms are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

