Local nonprofits awarded $725,000 in grants from New Hanover County ABC Board

Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board announced the award of $725,000 in grants on Friday, Sept. 29.
“New Hanover County ABC Board through its Community Health &Wellness Grant Program provides grant funding to eligible non-profit organizations doing innovative and meaningful work in the community around alcohol and substance abuse education, prevention, treatment or research,” an ABC press release states.
The awardees for fiscal year 2023-24 are:
- The Healing Place of New Hanover County $50,000 THPNC 2023 Request for Support
- Coastal Horizons $75,000 Healthy Families Program
- Tides, Inc. $90,000 Restoration & Resilience: A Training Program for Moms in Recovery
- Peer Recovery Resources $50,000 Ongoing Operations of Peer Recovery Resources
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina $100,000 SMART Moves: Healthy Decision for a Lifetime, Alcohol & Drug Prevention
- The Centre of Redemption DBA A Safe Place $100,000 Supportive Housing Program
- Leading Into New Communities, Inc. $100,000 LINC Anatomy
- First Fruit Ministries $85,000 Outreach and Pathways to Recovery for Unsheltered Homeless
- The Carousel Center $75,000 Trauma Therapy for Child Survivors of Abuse Heal
