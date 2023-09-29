Local Government Commission to consider requests for Project Grace, Shallotte wastewater plant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Local Government Commission will once again consider New Hanover County’s project to transform the downtown library and look at the Shallotte wastewater treatment plant expansion at a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Project Grace would move the Cape Fear Museum and New Hanover County Downtown Library into a single building at the north side of the block which currently contains the library and parking deck. The deck would remain, the library would be moved to the opposite side of the parking deck, and the old library’s parcel would be sold to Cape Fear Development for a private, mixed-use development.

The county is asking for LGC approval of $57 million in financing for the project.

The LGC will also look at a request from Brunswick County to issue $25 million in revenue bonds to increase the treatment capacity of the Shallotte Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The work would include the construction of a new plant allowing sewage flow from Southport to be treated.

The county and Southport are entering into a regional wastewater treatment system together to save money and for long-term treatment security.

