The Healing Place celebrates first class that completed recovery program since opening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Healing Place of New Hanover County celebrated the first class to complete its recovery program since opening in February on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The facility says it has helped more than 425 people struggling with addiction since its opening. One man said celebrating this important milestone with how many people were able to recover had made all their hard work worth it.

“To be able to see little by little, the light turn on in their eyes and have them see hope again. And I can’t even tell you how many people now have come to me and with just such appreciation and gratitude for what we’re offering here and it’s that’s what makes every day worth it,” Felix Pulido said.

Although the Healing Place offers a recovery program, they do not offer medication-assisted treatment, and leaders say they prefer to be seen as a recovery housing center instead of a treatment center.

