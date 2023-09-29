Friday Night Football: Week 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the matchups for Week 7 of the high school football season.

Friday, Sept. 29

West Brunswick at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

Ashley at New Hanover, 7 p.m.

Laney at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Topsail at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at Pender, 7 p.m.

Whiteville at West Columbus, 7 p.m.

South Columbus at East Columbus, 7 p.m.

Clinton at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

North Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

