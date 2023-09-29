Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 7

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the matchups for Week 7 of the high school football season.

Friday, Sept. 29

West Brunswick at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

Ashley at New Hanover, 7 p.m.

Laney at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Topsail at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at Pender, 7 p.m.

Whiteville at West Columbus, 7 p.m.

South Columbus at East Columbus, 7 p.m.

Clinton at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

North Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Farley Rd and N Kerr Avenue
Officials identify man killed in three-car crash at N Kerr Avenue; passenger in critical condition
Shooting at 34 North Apartments complex
Police identify man killed in shooting at 34 North Apartments complex
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Crash on Wooster Street in Wilmington, NC
SUV crashes into parked car, house on Wooster St.
Screen Gems Studios
Cinespace Studios buys EUE/Screen Gems studio in Wilmington

Latest News

North Brunswick plays South Brunswick on Sept. 21, 2023
North Brunswick Scorpions named Football Team of the Week
(Source: KEYC)
High School Football: Week 6
Friday Night Football: Week 6 Part 1
Friday Night Football: Week 6 Part 1
Friday Night Football: Week 6 Part 2
Friday Night Football: Week 6 Part 2