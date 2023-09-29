Friday Night Football: Week 7
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the matchups for Week 7 of the high school football season.
Friday, Sept. 29
West Brunswick at Hoggard, 7 p.m.
Ashley at New Hanover, 7 p.m.
Laney at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Topsail at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.
East Bladen at Pender, 7 p.m.
Whiteville at West Columbus, 7 p.m.
South Columbus at East Columbus, 7 p.m.
Clinton at West Bladen, 7 p.m.
North Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
