First Alert Forecast: skies to clear, king tides prompt flooding concerns

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features decreasing clouds, and low rain chances through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the 60s with 50s returning early next week. A fitting taste of Fall as the calendar flips to October.

Higher than average high tides and nuisance flooding from the Harvest Moon especially in the usual spots Friday and early Saturday. Your First Alert Weather App aggregates all related National Weather Service bulletins at the top, should it ping you in a coastal zone.

In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Rina appears nonthreatening as it remains away from land. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe looks to bounce around near the Caribbean islands and head north through early next week. While these systems pose no definable threats to the Carolinas, your First Alert Weather Team will monitor, in any case.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the final two months of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

