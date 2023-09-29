Death investigation underway near Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday, Sept. 29, that it is investigating a death near Whiteville.

According to the sheriff’s office, a welfare check was requested on Thursday after 84-year-old Cephus Spaulding had not been heard from in three days.

On arrival, authorities in the 2400 block of Millie Christine Road discovered Spaulding laying on the floor with no pulse just before 8:30 a.m.

The person did have a history of health problems.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.