SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, that a portion of Main Street in Shallotte is closed as crews respond to a car fire at a gas station.

“Traffic being diverted. Use caution and avoid area,” the sheriff’s office states.

