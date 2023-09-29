Community invited to public outreach events for potential Gullah Geechee Heritage Trail

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three in-person public outreach events are set to gather input for a potential Gullah Geechee Heritage Trail.

The meetings are for a feasibility study for the trail, bridging the gap between planning and implementation of a trail celebrating local cultural heritage, promoting sustainable transportation and encouraging economic development. The study hopes to make a path connecting Brunswick Nature Park to Phoenix Park in Navassa.

The events will be for people to discuss the project, ask questions, and provide input to the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization:

Thursday, October 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Navassa Community Center

Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fall Festival at Belville Riverwalk Park

Wednesday, October 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Leland Town Hall

“If unable to attend an in-person event, the public is encouraged to participate online by responding to a brief survey and providing comments on an input map,” a WMPO announcement states.

You can provide input online here through October.

