Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Community invited to Oak Island Witches Ride to support local business

The Oak Island Witches Ride to support local businesses and raise money is set for Saturday,...
The Oak Island Witches Ride to support local businesses and raise money is set for Saturday, Oct. 28.(MGN Online/Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Witches Ride to support local businesses and raise money is set for Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event invites people to take part in a fun bicycle, walk, and/or low-speed vehicle event, visiting local businesses while dressed as witches. All participants are asked to make a minimum donation of $7 to Oak Island Water Rescue.

At various stops, OIWR members will be selling 50/50 tickets to be drawn on Nov. 18. T-shirts for the event can be bought online at Bonfire, and you can buy the “Drink Up Witches” wine glasses from DesignsbyKatherineNC on Etsy.

From noon to 4:30 p.m., witches are encouraged to visit and patronize local businesses. The event is targeting the following businesses:

  • Elks Lodge
  • 49th Street Bar and Grill
  • Paul’s of OKI
  • VFW
  • The Pirates Deck
  • Tranquil Harbour
  • Solar Brewing
  • Grape and Ale
  • Salt64
  • Second Wind
  • Duffers
  • The Lazy Turtle
  • Koko Cabana

This is the list as of Sept. 29, but the organizers may add more.

You can learn more and follow updates about the event on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Farley Rd and N Kerr Avenue
Officials identify man killed in three-car crash at N Kerr Avenue; passenger in critical condition
Shooting at 34 North Apartments complex
Police identify man killed in shooting at 34 North Apartments complex
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Crash on Wooster Street in Wilmington, NC
SUV crashes into parked car, house on Wooster St.
Screen Gems Studios
Cinespace Studios buys EUE/Screen Gems studio in Wilmington

Latest News

Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Local Government Commission to consider requests for Project Grace, Shallotte wastewater plant
Wreckage from Beaufort plane crash
NTSB: No evidence of fire on plane that crashed off Beaufort killing 8
A fire on Main Street in Shallotte
Crews responding to car fire at Shallotte gas station, portion of Main Street closed
Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach