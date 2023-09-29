Community invited to Oak Island Witches Ride to support local business

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Witches Ride to support local businesses and raise money is set for Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event invites people to take part in a fun bicycle, walk, and/or low-speed vehicle event, visiting local businesses while dressed as witches. All participants are asked to make a minimum donation of $7 to Oak Island Water Rescue.

At various stops, OIWR members will be selling 50/50 tickets to be drawn on Nov. 18. T-shirts for the event can be bought online at Bonfire, and you can buy the “Drink Up Witches” wine glasses from DesignsbyKatherineNC on Etsy.

From noon to 4:30 p.m., witches are encouraged to visit and patronize local businesses. The event is targeting the following businesses:

Elks Lodge

49th Street Bar and Grill

Paul’s of OKI

VFW

The Pirates Deck

Tranquil Harbour

Solar Brewing

Grape and Ale

Salt64

Second Wind

Duffers

The Lazy Turtle

Koko Cabana

This is the list as of Sept. 29, but the organizers may add more.

You can learn more and follow updates about the event on Facebook.

