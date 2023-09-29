Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Charter school in Bladen Co. gets funding to renovate gym

(WAFB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy in Bladen County is the first public charter school in North Carolina to receive facilities funding from a county government, the N.C. Coalition for Charter Schools announced Friday.

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners recently voted to allocate $70,000 to renovate the school’s gymnasium, which is 75 years old.

“Our staff and students are thrilled that our 75-year-old gymnasium will be upgraded. Thank you to the Bladen County Board of Commissioners and the North Carolina General Assembly for helping make it happen,” said Dr. Jason Wray, Superintendent of The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.

The coalition says Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy serves 163 students, 95 percent of whom receive free or reduced lunch.

“This is a necessary project that will directly benefit Bladen County students,” Chairman of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners Rodney Hester said. Thank you to the General Assembly for giving us this authority, and we’re excited to see the new gym when it’s completed.”

“House Bill 219, which became law in August, authorized counties to assist public charter schools with facilities funding if they so choose,” a news release states. “Previously, state law required public charter schools to rely entirely on their per-pupil educational allotment to fund their facilities.”

Lindalyn Kakadelis, executive director of the N.C. Coalition for Charter Schools, said, “Thank you to the legislators who voted to allow counties to assist public charter schools with facilities funding. Because of them, the students at Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy will play on a brand new gym floor – the first renovation in 75 years.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Farley Rd and N Kerr Avenue
Officials identify man killed in three-car crash at N Kerr Avenue; passenger in critical condition
Shooting at 34 North Apartments complex
Police identify man killed in shooting at 34 North Apartments complex
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Crash on Wooster Street in Wilmington, NC
SUV crashes into parked car, house on Wooster St.
Screen Gems Studios
Cinespace Studios buys EUE/Screen Gems studio in Wilmington

Latest News

The Museum of Coastal Carolina will hold its second annual Creepy Coastal Crawl from 10 a.m.-4...
Museum of Coastal Carolina to hold second annual Creepy Coastal Crawl
UNCW Center of Marine Science's Open House
UNCW Center of Marine Science to hold Open House
The Oak Island Witches Ride to support local businesses and raise money is set for Saturday,...
Community invited to Oak Island Witches Ride to support local business
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Local Government Commission to consider requests for Project Grace, Shallotte wastewater plant